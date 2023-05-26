close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Medical devices must display essential information on packaging: Govt

The department of consumer affairs has mandated that pharmaceutical clearly display important information on their packaging so consumer can make informed decisions

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cipla

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Medical devices will have to display key information, including retail price, country of origin, customer care details and dimension on the packing itself to allow consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing the items.
According to a report by The Economic Times (ET) on Friday, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DOP) was informed of this through a letter sent from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA).

According to the report, DoCA is enforcing a provision in the Legal Metrology Act of 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules of 2011 on medical devices. Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 mandate a proper declaration of the price, size, dimension and country of origin either on the packaging itself or on a secure label attached to the package.
The size and dimension are only applied to products where the size may be relevant either in relation to the unit sale price or by way of customer care details according to the tender.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), Association of Diagnostic Manufacturers of India (ADMI), and Surgical Dressings Manufacturers Association of India (SDMAI) requested that the ministry of health and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) be allowed to amend the packaged commodity rules for drugs, cosmetics and medical devices.
These associations had also requested that DoCA enforce and regulate Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, to ensure consumer protection, as reported by the ET.

Also Read

Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Clear final MBBS exam in 2 attempts: SC to foreign return medical students

What is new medical registration system and why doctors are concerned?

Media rights auction, new teams push IPL's value over $10 billion: Report

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Further dairy price hikes unlikely as companies cut procurement rates

DoT against giving 5G spectrum to enterprises for private network: Report

Indian Steel Association, AISC ink MoU to unlock new avenues in sector

Corporate NPS subscriber addition grew 31% in FY23, shows NSO data


These forms of discussion and regulations have allowed DoCA to take decisive steps in order to enforce the Act that has been present for over 10 years now.
The changes should come as a relief to consumers who are looking to make more informed decisions when purchasing pharmaceutical products, as the market and range of products have expanded considerably.

Legal Metrology Act, 2009 aims to establish, govern and enforce weight and measurement standards for trade and commerce. It can apply to individuals who use any weight or measure for a transaction or industrial production, as well as manufacturers, retailers, dealers, etc, who work with weight, measure or number-related items.
The packaged commodities rules extend to all retailers, dealers and importers who sell, distribute, display or store for the purpose of selling any commodity. They are required to follow the packaging provisions and rules respective to the item and industry.

 
Topics : Medical devices Medical device industry pharmaceutical firms consumer awareness BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

RBSE 10th Result 2023
2 min read

Medical devices must display essential information on packaging: Govt

Cipla
2 min read

Page Industries tumbles 15%, hits 19-month low on disappointing Q4 results

jockey
4 min read
Volume Icon

TMSEp441: 9 yrs of Modi, EU's Meta fine, LIC stock, Sengol

TMS
2 min read

PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

From US to Australia, investors from 21 nations get angel tax exemption

Angel Tax
3 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon