Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya
Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya

The minister also said that there is no risk of data theft in digitisation of medical records of Indian citizens

Press Trust of India  |  Davos 

MAY 23, 2022** Geneva: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. (PTI Photo)
Digitisation is giving a big boost to healthcare and medical education sectors in India while also providing much needed safeguard against corruption, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a breakfast session organised by industry chamber CII and consultancy giant EY, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here, the minister also said that there is no risk of data theft in digitisation of medical records of Indian citizens.

Access to records is available only after consent of the patient through a single-use OTP and the data cannot be stored locally or accessed by any hospital, doctor or laboratory after the patient has left, he said.

Mandaviya also said technology and artificial intelligence are helping in a big way in the medical education sector with all colleges and institutions being linked to the National Medical Council.

"These are examples of how we can create a corruption free society," he added.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 14:35 IST

