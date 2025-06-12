Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Mulling phaseout of old coaches as retrofitting technically tough, says top official

A suburban local train, running only for people associated with essential services, halts at a station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Thane
Currently, passengers in crowded trains travel on footboards in the hundreds in every train.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Indian Railways is mulling expediting completion of the capacity expansion work of the Mumbai suburban rail network — which will allow it to increase daily trains to 4,500 — after four passengers died after falling off an overcrowded train this week, a top government official said.
 
“Currently, around 3,200-3,400 trains run every day on the Mumbai suburban network. There are capacity expansion projects worth ₹16,000 crore underway in Mumbai local network and these will start getting commissioned by the end of the year. Once all the sanctioned works have been commissioned and we have the added capacity, railways will be
