Mumbai tragedy: Railways may expand local train services to 4,500 a day

Indian Railways is mulling expediting completion of the capacity expansion work of the Mumbai suburban rail network — which will allow it to increase daily trains to 4,500 — after four passengers died after falling off an overcrowded train this week, a top government official said.

“Currently, around 3,200-3,400 trains run every day on the Mumbai suburban network. There are capacity expansion projects worth ₹16,000 crore underway in Mumbai local network and these will start getting commissioned by the end of the year. Once all the sanctioned works have been commissioned and we have the added capacity, railways will be