Pesticide controversy: Govt tells MDH, Everest to take corrective measures

Photo of a pack of spices from Everest spices (left) and MDH spices | Photo: Everest spices website and MDH website

The central government has asked MDH and Everest to take ‘corrective measures’, weeks after select spices from these companies were recalled by Singapore and Hong Kong for allegedly containing pesticide ‘ethylene oxide’ (EtO) beyond permissible limits.

To investigate the recall, the Spices Board of India has started testing each and every spice sample of the two companies and has launched inspections at their production facilities to ensure that spices are produced and exported as per prescribed standards, two government officials said. The companies have also been asked to explain what resulted in the recall.

A query emailed to MDH didn't elicit any response till press time. Everest couldn't be immediately reached for a comment.

The scope of inspection entailed whether companies met maximum residue limit for ethylene oxide (EtO), how storage and transportation and testing are being done for the spices that are being exported.

“We have carried out sample testing from both these companies. We are working with the companies and have asked them to take corrective action (which will be monitored by the spices board),” one of the officials said.

EtO is often used in the food industry to reduce bacterial load, yeast and mould, as a fumigant.

However, every country has a different tolerance level as far as use of EtO in food items is concerned.

For instance, the maximum residue limit for EtO in the European Union is 0.02-0.1 mg per kg, while that of United States and Canada is 7mg per kg. In the case of Hong Kong, EtO is prohibited to be used in food. In the case of India, there is no fixed limit of EtO in India.

It has also been found out that the spices were meant for a destination, where EtO use is acceptable. However, consignments were erroneously sent to Hong Kong:

As many as three round of consultations have been done with companies on the use of EtO in food items, one of the officials said, adding that the government made them aware of the requirements in each jurisdiction since maximum residue limit standards keep on changing from time to time.

Separately, FSSAI is also doing massive sample collection and testing in the field.

According to government officials, in FY24, 99.8 per cent of around 1.4 Million Tonnes met quality requirements of different countries. This means that only 0.2 percent of all spices consignments were non-compliant. On the other hand, 0.73 per cent of India’s imported food consignment were non-compliant.

Earlier this month, the Spices Board called for mandatory pre-shipment sampling and testing for EtO for Singapore and Hong Kong for six months. The decision will be reviewed thereafter.

Comprehensive guidelines was issued to all exporters to avoid possible contamination of EtO in Spices—covering all stages of the supply chain—sourcing, packaging, transportation, testing.

Periodic sampling from exporters by the Spices Board based on which corrective measures were enforced will also be done.

Sharleen D'souza from Mumbai bureau contributed to the story