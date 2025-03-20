Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to check Grok's responses for possible violations of India laws

Govt to check Grok's responses for possible violations of India laws

The ministry of electronics and information technology has, in the meanwhile, reached out to X's (formerly Twitter) representatives in India and sought their response on replies generated by Grok

Grok

X’s AI tool Grok’s version 3 has, over the last few days, generated controversial responses to questions asked by Indian users | Photo: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will check for possible violations of the provisions of Indian law concerning the responses of social media platform X’s artificial intelligence (AI) tool Grok and take action only if necessary, a senior government official said.
 
The ministry of electronics and information technology has, in the meanwhile, reached out to X’s (formerly Twitter) representatives in India and sought their response on replies generated by Grok in response to questions posed by Indian users, the official said.
 
The IT ministry has, however, sent no notices to X or any other internet intermediary to date regarding the responses generated by their AI tools, the official said, adding that X will be reminded of the obligations of social media intermediaries regarding content posted on them and the liabilities under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act of 2000.
   
“We have, of course, reached out to them to understand what is happening, the datasets on which the chatbot has been trained, and any possible violations there. At this stage, however, we are not inclined to send them (X) a notice,” the official said.
 
X’s AI tool Grok’s version 3 has, over the last few days, generated controversial responses to questions asked by Indian users. These responses have at times contained profanities in Hindi as well as urban colloquial language.
 
In comparison, the responses generated by other chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have, over time, sanitised themselves and often refuse to respond to controversial questions.

More From This Section

toy market

India's first Lego certified store to open in Gurugram in May

PremiumUPI

UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

MF Husain shatters record for modern Indian art, sells for Rs 118.7 crore

MF Husain shatters record for modern Indian art, sells for Rs 118.7 crore

5G network, satellite

5G traffic rises 3x in India due to fixed wireless access boom: Nokia

Premiumenergy, electricity

Torrent Power, Gama win tender to supply gas-based power in summer

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI technology Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon