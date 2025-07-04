Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to introduce scheme to boost toy industry, says Piyush Goyal

The commerce and industry minister said the scheme will look to enhance design capabilities, ensure quality manufacturing, strengthen packaging and support brand-building

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that 18 toy manufacturing clusters have been supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to promote domestic toy production. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Centre is likely to soon finalise a scheme to promote toy production in the country. Speaking at the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 in New Delhi, Goyal said the scheme would aim to enhance design capabilities, ensure quality manufacturing, strengthen packaging and support brand-building.
 
He added that the industry had undergone significant change in recent years, moving from import dependency to domestic manufacturing and exporting to 153 countries. He attributed this shift to consistent policy support, enforcement of quality standards and the development of local manufacturing clusters.
   
“The implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) has helped make India a quality-conscious country and enabled domestic toy manufacturers to meet global benchmarks,” Goyal said. 
 
He further noted that India’s large population offers a “vast captive market” that enables manufacturing at scale. “With this scale, the industry can achieve cost efficiency and become globally competitive,” he said.

Goyal also emphasised the importance of branding, packaging and product design to enhance the international appeal of Indian toys. “If these three aspects are prioritised, Indian toys can gain stronger appeal across international markets,” he said.
 
As part of efforts to support small businesses in the sector, the minister said startups developing innovative toy concepts had been supported under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which has been extended to 20 years, offering access to collateral-free loans.
 
Additionally, 18 toy manufacturing clusters have been supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to promote domestic production, he said.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

