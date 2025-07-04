Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AIonOS acquires majority stake in Salesforce partner Cloud Analogy

AIonOS acquires majority stake in Salesforce partner Cloud Analogy

AIonOS's acquisition of Salesforce Summit Partner Cloud Analogy aims to integrate generative AI with CRM tools, expanding its customer experience capabilities

AIonOS

AIonOS primarily serves telecom clients, a sector where Cloud Analogy has limited presence.

Georgie Koithara New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enterprise AI company AIonOS, backed by InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, has acquired a majority stake in Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Summit Partner. The move is expected to accelerate AI-led customer experience transformation and marks a significant expansion of AIonOS’s capabilities by bringing together its proprietary generative AI platform with Cloud Analogy’s Salesforce expertise.
 
“This investment is not just about expanding capabilities, it is about shaping the future of enterprise technology,” said C. P. Gurnani, co-founder and vice-chairman of AIonOS.
 
While financial details remain undisclosed, Gurnani confirmed that the company has secured a controlling interest in Cloud Analogy. 
   
“As these are private companies, we will not be sharing financial details, but at a high level, we have acquired a majority stake,” he said.

Also Read

aws

AWS plans to add $23 bn to India's GDP by 2030, says Sandeep Dutta

PremiumIndia data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

Data centre boom: Realty cos eye revenue upside, portfolio diversification

PremiumMitesh Jain, Regional Vice President, Akamai Technologies

Expanding services in cybersecurity, Cloud computing, says Akamai exec

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

Amazon's cloud unit builds first quantum computing chip called 'Ocelot'

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon

Amazon, echoes rival Microsoft, says it can't keep up with AI demand

 
AIonOS has carved out a niche in generative AI and agentic automation through its flagship platform, IntelliMate, said Arjun Nagulpally, CTO of AIonOS.
 
Cloud Analogy’s intellectual property will be layered over AIonOS’s agentic AI to create more powerful customer engagement tools.
 
“Cloud Analogy’s IP will be used on top of our agentic layer for the best end-to-end customer service,” Nagulpally said.
 
AIonOS primarily serves telecom clients, a sector where Cloud Analogy has limited presence.
 
Conversely, Cloud Analogy has built a footprint across India (30 per cent), the US (10 per cent) and other regions (60 per cent). AIonOS’s clientele is weighted towards Europe and Asia. 
 
“Cloud Analogy has a wide range of experience in securing data and managing regulations in different countries and jurisdictions, so this expertise will help AIonOS achieve the best results while abiding by all legal requirements,” said Ajay Kumar Dubedi, Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy.
 
The operational framework of the partnership reflects a phased approach to integration.
 
To avoid duplication, the firms will integrate R&D functions and customer-facing teams.

More From This Section

PremiumFintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25

Sajjan Jindal jsw

Sajjan Jindal bats for 'longer term solution' for Indian steel sector

oil

PNGRB updates key regulatory policy norms for transporting natural gas

G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: X@kishanreddybjp)

Centre charts roadmap for six-fold rise in copper, aluminium output

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

IRB InvIT to acquire 3 road assets worth ₹8,436 cr from IRB InvIT Fund

Topics : Cloud computing artifical intelligence mergers and acquisitions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon