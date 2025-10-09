Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt unlikely to increase stake in Vi beyond 49% anytime soon: Scindia

Govt unlikely to increase stake in Vi beyond 49% anytime soon: Scindia

The telecommunications sector, which currently accounts for 12-14 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), will grow to about 20 per cent over the next decade, the Union minister said

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: X@JM_Scindia)

Union Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: X@JM_Scindia)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
The government is unlikely to increase its stake in Vi (Vodafone Idea) beyond the 49 per cent it currently holds anytime soon, Union Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at a press conference on the second day of the India Mobile Congress 2025, Scindia said that India’s telecom industry comprises four telecom service providers and hundreds of internet service providers, ensuring ample competition among them.
 
“And why do I say that? Because the telecom service penetration is extremely high, with 1.2 billion customers out of the total 1.4 billion population of the country,” Scindia said, adding that it was this competition that ensured both voice and data rates in the country were the lowest globally.
   
The telecommunications sector, which currently accounts for 12–14 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), will grow to about 20 per cent over the next decade, the Union minister said.
 
India, he said, had effectively “replicated” the industrial revolution digitally over the last decade, connecting more than a billion people through the “world’s largest digital highway”.

Also Read

Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India

Ready to invest more in India, says Ericsson top exec Andres Vicentepremium

Vodafone Idea share price

Vodafone Idea soars 42% since September, hits 8-month high; here's why

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Vi continued to lose subscribers, BSNL saw growth in August: Trai

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers Vodafone Idea plea on additional AGR demand to October 13

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Centre weighs settlement to resolve Vodafone dues row, strengthen UK ties

 
“If you classify nations by their digitally connected population, India is now the third-largest digital nation in the world,” he said.
 
Scindia, on Thursday, again highlighted the export readiness of the indigenously developed 4G stack and said that the whole hardware and software framework had been readied within the country in 20 months from when the task was undertaken.
 
“We have about 20 million customers already, which is more than the population of many smaller countries. So we are in a position to go ahead. We are working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on this,” Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the IMC 2025.
 
The next round of spectrum auctions, Mittal said, will depend on the “appetite” of the telecom players, and the government would decide whether to conduct the bidding only after talking to the telecom service providers and other stakeholders.
 
Mittal also said that though there have been reports of telecom service providers flagging the high reserve prices of spectrum, no company had ever approached the government with any such request.
 
“Not once have I heard any TSP (telecom service provider) write or give any petition or representation that they are not using spectrum because of its high reserve price,” Mittal said.

More From This Section

TCS

TCS workforce drops by nearly 20,000 in Q2FY26 after major layoffspremium

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

India's digital stack a ray of hope for Global South: PM Narendra Modi

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Consumer space hits four-year high with ₹21,200 crore in deals: Report

Indian Railways

Upcoming railway line will help Central India's economy: Chhattisgarh CMpremium

Logistics firms

Festive demand, GST sops push truck rentals up 2% in September: Report

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Vodafone Idea telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon