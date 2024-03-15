Haryana launches one-time settlement schemes HSIIDC plot allottees: Details

Newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Friday announced two new one-time settlement schemes under the 'Vivadon Ka Samadhan' initiative in a bid to boost business operations in the state.

"These schemes will provide option to plot allottees for settlement of dues and related legacy matters against plots (industrial, commercial, residential/group housing and institutional use) in respect of cost of plot and enhanced cost in industrial model townships and industrial estates of the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC)," an official press release issued by the government said.

Saini remarked that the effort underlines the government's focus on protecting the interests of industrialists and entrepreneurs in the state. "The government has been proactive in its efforts in creating a conducive environment for the development of industries in Haryana," he added.

Who will benefit?

According to Saini, the scheme intends to benefit over a 1,000 allottees of industrial plots. "More than Rs 150 crore will be recovered by HSIIDC. Apart from this, around 100 allottees of institutional, residential, commercial and group housing will benefit and more than Rs 80 crore will be recovered by HSIIDC," the press release quoted him as saying.

The data available with the Haryana government showed that the total default amount as of till January 2024 stood at Rs 330 crore on account of enhanced cost and plot cost. As part of the scheme, the HSIIDC is allowing a waiver of Rs 100 crore, as noted in the release.

Special concession for food park in Barhi

Notably, the government is making a special concession to allottees of the 'Food Park' in Sonipat's Barhi town, allowing them to change the ownership of plots from leasehold to freehold.

This one-time settlement scheme is applicable to all existing allottees of industrial plots/ sheds as well as commercial, institutional, residential or group housing plots or sites, who have been allotted plots and sites before January 1, 2021, the release clarified. "The Scheme will come into force immediately and the allottees will have to apply by June 30, 2024 to avail the benefit of the scheme."