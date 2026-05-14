High insurance commissions need regulatory attention, says Irdai chief

The sharp rise in commissions across the insurance industry suggests that the sector remains structurally high-cost, with growth still heavily reliant on expensive intermediary-driven distribution rather than cost-efficient digital transformation, making it an area that warrants regulatory attention and intervention, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Ajay Seth said at the authority’s 133rd meeting, held in December 2025, the minutes of which were released on Thursday.

“High front-loaded acquisition costs erode policyholder value in long-term products, leaving low asset build-up in early years and minimal surrender value on early exit. This cost structure undermines trust and persistency, as early exits effectively wipe out the policyholder’s principal while weakening the sector’s overall value proposition,” Seth said.

He also highlighted the need for regulatory attention and intervention in other areas, including weak core profitability marked by persistent underwriting losses across segments among non-life insurers — particularly public sector general insurers — a continuous rise in complaints in the non-life insurance sector driven by health and motor insurance, and increasing surrender rates in life insurance impacting asset-liability management.

Additionally, the growing dependence on cross-border reinsurers (CBRs), along with rising outward premium flows implying higher foreign exchange outgo, is among the areas that require regulatory attention and necessary intervention, Seth said.

The IRDAI chairman also reviewed the performance of the industry and outlined a series of regulatory priorities aimed at strengthening governance, policyholder protection, and sector resilience. Seth said the insurance industry’s premium growth had moderated sharply into single digits, lagging nominal GDP growth and hinting at a normalisation after the post-Covid surge. Total premium collections stood at ₹8.02 trillion up to November 2025, reflecting a growth rate of 9.86 per cent over the previous year.

Life insurance continued to dominate the market, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total premium income, with collections of ₹5.8 trillion and growth of 10.48 per cent. General insurers collected ₹2.22 trillion in gross direct premium, up 8.29 per cent year-on-year.

Irdai also reviewed the sector’s financial stability indicators. Assets under management of insurers rose to ₹78.48 trillion as of September 2025, compared with ₹72.08 trillion a year earlier. Around 59 per cent of investments remain parked in government securities, while nearly 30 per cent are in approved investments.

Furthermore, at the meeting, the IRDAI chairman said that there are nearly eight applications pending for the insurance registration process in the R1 stage and one in the R2 stage.

“Six out of eight applications in the R1 stage have been received within the last 2-4 months and are under examination. Two applications at the R1 stage have been pending for more than a year. Owing to certain regulatory concerns, these applications are under thorough examination,” Seth said.

“One applicant has obtained NOC from IRDAI to commence the process of registering as an insurer. Further, about seven applications requesting approval for transfer of shareholding of non-life insurers and five applications of life insurers have been approved in this financial year till date,” he added.

The chairman had also said that the authority will issue a draft consultation paper on the implementation of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) in the country’s insurance sector.