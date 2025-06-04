Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hilton signs Waldorf Astoria and Hilton Hotels property in Aerocity with DIAL, aiming to boost its India footprint with luxury and flagship brands in the capital

Last month, the company had announced the launch of its luxury brand LXR Hotels & Resorts in India (Photo: Shutterstock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American hospitality chain Hilton on Wednesday announced the signing of two new hotels – the Waldorf Astoria and a Hilton Hotels and Resorts branded property in the capital in partnership with GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
 
The greenfield projects are set to come up at Aerocity in the next three to five years. The luxury branded Waldorf Astoria property will feature 150 rooms and suites and large event spaces along with wellness amenities.
 
This will be the company’s second Waldorf Astoria branded property in the country after Jaipur, which is set to open in 2027.
 
Meanwhile, the 350-room Hilton will be the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in New Delhi. 
 

“The signings underscore Hilton’s long-term commitment to India. As we continue to accelerate our growth in South Asia, these landmark properties and partnerships play a pivotal role in expanding Hilton’s portfolio. This signing marks a significant step forward and reinforces our role in shaping the future of the Indian hospitality market,” Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton, stated in a release.
 
“Partnering with Hilton reflects our continued commitment to bring world-class global brands to Aerocity, thereby positioning the facility as a force multiplier for Delhi’s tourism and business economy,” said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, corporate chairman, GMR Group.
 
Last month, the company had announced the launch of its luxury brand LXR Hotels & Resorts in India with a debut property in Bengaluru by 2026. Moreover, the company stated that it plans to open 29 new hotels and 5,252 keys in the country in the next five years.
 
According to hospitality consultancy companies Hotelivate and Horwath, the branded hotel room count in the country is expected to grow to 300,000 by 2030. 
 
“The introduction of Waldorf Astoria and our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to GMR Aerocity marks a major milestone in our India growth strategy, bringing timeless luxury and modern hospitality to the capital. This signing is another step in our goal to grow our India portfolio to ten times its current size in the next decade, supported by vast infrastructure investment and increasing appetite for travel,” stated Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton.
 
In an earlier interview to Business Standard, Watts had said the Waldorf Astoria brand is an important addition to the Indian market.
 
“The luxury market in India is very strong, and the brand (Waldorf Astoria) is recognised globally and holds importance not just for the domestic customer but also for the inbound consumer,” he had said.

Topics : Hospitality industry hilton hotels Hilton Hospitality sector

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

