Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Home sales in India cool down after two years on high base, rising prices

Home prices in major cities increased 7% in April-June compared to quarter before, according to Anarock data

housing, housing finance

NCR was also the only major place that saw a rise in home sales compared to the previous quarter at 6 per cent. Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata saw a dip in sales | File image

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, for the first time in two years, recorded a dip in housing sales in April-June compared to the previous quarter, according to data shared by real estate consultancy Anarock on Thursday.

As many as 120,340 homes were sold in the April-June quarter against 130,370 units sold in January-March, dipping 8 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The last such quarterly decline was in the April-June quarter of 2022 when sales fell by 15 per cent to 84,925 units compared to 99,550 in the January-March quarter of that year.

The decline in April-June 2024 is due to an all-time high base in the previous quarter, when more than 130,000 units were sold, according to Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.

"Most importantly, this drop is also due to the significant hike in property prices over the last year, which has prompted many investors to take a breather," he said.

Anarock's data showed that home prices in India have increased 7 per cent compared to the January-March quarter. Compared to the April-June quarter of 2023, the rise was steeper at 25 per cent.

Sequentially, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest price hike of 10 per cent, followed by Hyderabad at 9 per cent and Bengaluru at 8 per cent.

"However, if prices are kept in check henceforth, housing sales may not be majorly impacted in the upcoming quarters," said Puri.

NCR was also the only major place that saw a rise in home sales compared to the previous quarter at 6 per cent. Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata saw a dip in sales.

The data also showed that on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the April-June quarter had a 5 per cent jump in sales compared to 115,090 units in the April-June quarter of 2023.

Major cities saw sales rise Y-o-Y. The highest increase was in Hyderabad at 11 per cent, followed by 9 per cent each in Mumbai and Bangalore. In Chennai and Kolkata, sales were down by 9 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Housing sales in top 7 cities

Quarter Units sold
Q1 2022 99,550
Q2 2022 84,925
Q3 2022 88,235
Q4 2022 92,160
Q1 2023 113,770
Q2 2023 115,090
Q3 2023 120,280
Q4 2023 127,380
Q1 2024 130,370
Q2 2024 120,340

Source: Anarock Research
Topics : Housing sales Anarock home sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon