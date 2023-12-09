Sensex (0.44%)
Hospitality industry expects hiring to speed up after robust growth in 2023

Experts say that following the pandemic, the hospitality sector has undergone a huge transformation, entirely reshaping the employment landscape

jobs, job opening, hiring, job

Experts are looking at a minimum influx of 25 per cent increase in the need of workforce. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
The Indian hospitality and tourism sector is expected to see accelerated hiring going forward after witnessing a robust growth this year with domestic travels leading the way, according to industry players.
With a report by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) projecting the hotel industry's direct contribution to India's GDP to reach USD 1 trillion by 2047, experts believe there will be a minimum of 25 per cent rise in the need for workforce, with the adjacent industries like travel, aviation, ticket booking, travel guides, and consultants to be increasingly in demand.
"The hotel industry's direct contribution to India's GDP reaching USD 1 trillion by 2047 is a significant milestone. This substantial growth will undoubtedly bolster job creation within the sector, providing employment to millions of individuals across diverse skill sets," HAI Vice President K B Kachru told PTI.
Kachru, who is also Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia Radisson Hotel Group, further said following the pandemic, the hospitality sector has undergone a huge transformation, entirely reshaping the employment landscape.
"We have witnessed a paradigm shift in how we operate, with more emphasis being put on adaptability, digital innovation, and a heightened focus on guest safety and well-being," he added.
Expressing similar views, Chalet Hotels Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Urvi Aradhya said, "Post-pandemic employment landscape in the hospitality sector reflects a blend of technological integration, an increased emphasis on health and safety, a focus on local tourism, and a shift towards more flexible work arrangements."

In terms of the expected hiring trend, recruitment agency Gi Group Vice President Sudeep Sen said, "With the world of work specific to the hospitality industry, along with allied ones, looking extremely bright, we are going to witness a minimum influx of 25 per cent increase in the need of workforce."

He further said adjacent industries like travel, aviation, ticket booking, travel guides/consultants will be increasingly in demand and it is estimated that the increase will also be in the range of 15-18 per cent, depending on the seasonality of the travel destinations.
"There will be increasing demand for digital content creators, social media managers, sustainability consultants for hotels and resorts, vegan food & beverage specialists, spa & healthcare specialists," Sen added.
Royal Orchid Hotels Chairman and Managing Director Chander K Baljee said there is a significant surge in domestic travel across India, leading to an increase in the availability of accommodations across various categories, including 3-, 4-, and 5-star establishments.
"With this expansion, there is also a corresponding addition to the workforce... we have proactively undertaken recruitment of fresh staff," he said.

Topics : job sector Hospitality industry Hospitality sector Jobs India Tourism industry

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

