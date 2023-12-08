Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

PM launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design to promote local crafts

A centre to promote indigenous crafts of India and contribute to sustainable cultural economy with a vision to achieve self-reliance was launched here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the maiden India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: X/@NarendraModi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A centre to promote indigenous crafts of India and contribute to sustainable cultural economy with a vision to achieve self-reliance was launched here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design (ABCD) has been named 'Project Aatman'. It is housed in a colonial-era barrack on the premises of the Red Fort complex in Delhi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The centre was inaugurated along with the maiden India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB), which will be open to the public from December 9-15.
Modi launched the centre with a click of a button from a dais set up in temporary pavilion at the venue.
Project Aatman is helmed by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.
The IGNCA has "set up the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design (ABCD) to pave the way for a sustainable cultural economy derived from the indigenous crafts of India by empowering the artisan communities with new designs and innovations", according to the IGNCA website.
This centre is housed in a colonial-era barrack, from the year 1861, on the Red Fort premises, a site of historical and cultural importance, it said.
"What is strikingly outstanding about this Centre (ABCD) is its philosophy to facilitate a self-reliant India, a mission led by the Prime Minister of India in relation to the economic development of the country. Due to rapid global industrialisation and technological advancement, the traditional handicraft sector has suffered a setback in the competing markets of today. To sustain, the crafts need to be moulded in a form that is in sync with evolved needs and preferences of urban consumers," it added.
Therefore, it has become necessary to facilitate innovation in crafts that will lead to creation of "interesting juxtaposition of traditional skills and contemporary taste", officials said.
"This centre will not only reinvent the craft sector, but will also provide economic stability and livelihood to the people associated with it. As we celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design will be a one-of-a-kind platform showcasing a part of our heritage for the citizens of our nation and international visitors to learn from, engage with, and appreciate," the IGNCA said.
The mega event was inaugurated by Modi at the Red Fort complex and seven "specially-curated" thematic pavilions have been set up in three British-era barracks located on the premises of the Mughal-era monument.

Also Read

10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of I-Day security at Red Fort

77th Independence Day 2023: Chief Guest, Theme, Flag Hoisting Time

Vehicle movement suspended in Delhi near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana surpasses employment generation target

Boeing comes out with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' approach for P-8I aircraft

$40 billion apparel exports target by 2030 is achievable, Goyal confident

India's gem, jewellery industry to resume imports of rough diamonds

India's busiest routes see surprise dip in airfares for year-end travel

Sugar associations demand review of plan for ethanol from sugarcane juice

DoT invites applications for Trai chairman post second time in 6 months

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Red Fort Domestic industry Handicrafts

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon