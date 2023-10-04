House panel calls social media cos for meeting on content, monopoly

The parliamentary standing committee on Communications and Information Technology has called major digital platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), for a discussion regarding "monopolistic practices" and content issues in Mumbai on October 9.

The committee dispatched a series of questions on Wednesday to platforms like YouTube, X, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, as well as Indian apps like Koo, ShareChat, and Dailyhunt. This move coincides with news of the government's preparation of the Digital India Bill (DIB) which aims to supersede the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The standing committee is slated to be in Mumbai on October 9 and 10. Its schedule includes a specified time to converse with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and online platform executives. Insiders suggest that these industry members will likely be questioned about their services, content management strategies, and related regulations.

An initial draft of the DIB suggests that the government might be endowed with extensive powers to monitor, intercept, and regulate online content. The proposed bill could also empower the government to determine which intermediaries can claim exemption from responsibility for third-party digital communication or records. This contrasts sharply with the existing 'safe harbour' provision, under which online platforms are shielded from legal consequences stemming from illegal content on their platforms, as stated in Section 79 of the IT Act.

Historically, the government has frequently cautioned social media platforms about adhering to India's content moderation laws. As per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, online platforms are mandated to remove illicit content within 36 hours of receiving a directive from a court or governmental agency. However, government officials have often expressed their dissatisfaction with the platforms' compliance efforts. Notably, in 2021, Twitter was implicated in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police concerning a misleading tweet.

The committee, presently chaired by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Prataprao Jadhav, might also discuss the possibility of intercepting messages on over-the-top communication apps in cases of national security threats or public order concerns. Experts caution that such interventions could negate the security advantages of end-to-end encryption featured on messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.