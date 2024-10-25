Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / 'India's DPI figures in global conversations around scalable infra'

'India's DPI figures in global conversations around scalable infra'

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noted India's remarkable leap in becoming the voice of the Global South in DPI, and in achieving in 9 years what would have taken 50 years, otherwise

Food retailers are strengthening back end to drive efficiency of operations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is now part of global conversations around inclusive and scalable infrastructure, and its blueprint can offer others an opportunity to harness technology for improving the lives of citizens, according to experts.

Primus Partners, in association with iSPIRT, organised a DPI roundtable that saw key stakeholders such as senior bureaucrats, diplomats, policymakers, industry leaders and thought leaders discussing India's leadership in advancing DPI and its crucial role in driving socio-economic transformation.

Delivering keynote address, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noted India's remarkable leap in becoming the voice of the Global South in DPI, and in achieving in 9 years what would have taken 50 years, otherwise.

 

"This sentiment was echoed during India's G20 Presidency, where countries reached a common consensus that DPIs are essential for equitable development and to improve the lives of citizens, especially in the global south," he said.

The first session at the roundtable on 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through DPI' drew attention to the vast potential of DPI in accelerating sustainable development across the Global South.

Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, discussed India's seminal role in using DPI to drive progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and added that India must take the lead in the global DPI progress.

In another session, panellists shared insights on how India Stack has revolutionised businesses by promoting financial inclusion and enhancing operational efficiencies and by leveraging Aadhaar-enabled services to facilitate easier access to credit for small businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

real estate

Kalyani Developers plans to invest Rs 5,300 cr on housing, hotel projects

Infra, infrastructure

REPL bags order from TN to prepare master plans for 12 urban local bodies

Rizwan Soomar

PM Gati Shakti: A milestone in India's infrastructure development

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Avaada Energy, an arm of Avaada Group,

Avaada Energy closes Rs 597 crore refinancing for solar projects

Topics : infrastructure Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon