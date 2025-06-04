Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

The Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025 covers 97 women across nine categories, including top professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, artists and influencers

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shanti Ekambaram, deputy managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, leads the list of the top 10 women professionals in India, with the company being valued at ₹3.8 trillion, according to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List. 
 
The inaugural report analysed 97 women across nine categories, professionals, first-generation wealth creators, next-generation leaders, investors, philanthropists, young women leaders, artists, most-followed influencer founders, and most-followed celebrity investors. Parminder Chopra, chairperson and managing director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), follows Ekambaram in the list. 
 
Overall, the businesses led by the women in the top professionals' list are valued at over ₹11.7 trillion, the report stated.
   
Leading the list of top 10 first-generation women wealth creators is Radha Vembu, cofounder of Zoho Corporation, with a net worth of ₹55,300 crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCL Technologies, tops the list of next-generation women leaders, with her company being valued at ₹4.87 trillion.
 
Isha Ambani, executive director at Reliance Retail ranks sixth in the top-10 young women leaders list. Meanwhile, Devanshi Kejriwal (28), cofounder and CPO, Skillmatics, ranks first on the list.

More From This Section

PremiumIndian climate technology (tech) companies

Funding in climate-tech startups cools but VCs signal a greener future

PremiumThe deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Bangladesh unrest cuts India's medical tourism revenue by up to 35%

Hilton

Hospitality giant Hilton to bring the Waldorf Astoria to Delhi's Aerocity

pharma, drugs, medicine

NPPA fixes retail prices for 41 drug combinations, including empagliflozin

global capability centres, GCC

Only 8% GCCs made major gains in innovation, market edge, efficiency: BCG

Topics : Hurun India list Women leaders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon