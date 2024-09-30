Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / IBA calls for tax on non-alcoholic beverages based on sugar content

IBA calls for tax on non-alcoholic beverages based on sugar content

The ICRIER report said globally, there is consensus among policymakers on the need to have a sugar-based/layered tax on CSDs (carbonated soft drinks)

bottles, softdrink

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Beverage Association on Monday called for rationalisation of GST structure on non-alcoholic beverages and levy taxes based on sugar content, saying with favourable policy the sector has the potential to grow to a size of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2030.

Speaking at the release of a report by ICRIER on tax policy on carbonated beverages in India, Indian Beverage Association Secretary General J P Meena said non-alcoholic beverages are a key part of India's food processing sector and can play a very important role in making the country a global hub of manufacturing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

He also said there is a need for bottled water to be taxed at 5 per cent GST across bottle sizes instead of different slabs of 12 per cent for 20 liter bottles and above and 18 per cent for less than 20 liter bottles in order to attract more private participation in supply of portable water in the country.

"This (non-alcoholic beverage) sector as on date is estimated to be around Rs 60,000 crore and provided there is a supportive policy environment, is estimated to reach around Rs 1.5 lakh crore by the year 2030," Meena told reporters on the sidelines of the report release.

He further said the sector currently faces "impediments" in the form of "the tax regime which we have today".

"I do feel that the tax treatment has been given very unfairly to the sector and if that is rationalised, then I do see a very bright future for India being made a beverage processing hub in the very near future," he added.

More From This Section

hospital, ayushman, health

NABH sets digital healthcare standards, 100 hospitals certified so far

Premiumhospitals health hospital bed

Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

Video streaming, streaming

Delhi HC shuts down 45 rogue streaming sites backing Warner Bros, Netflix

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Telecom ministry to cut off 21.7 million mobile connections linked to fraud

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Tamil Nadu's auto manufacturing sector faces severe climate risks: CII

Meena said when the GST regime was introduced, non-alcoholic beverages were classified as "demerit goods or sin products" and clubbed with products like tobacco and alcohol and most of these products were taxed at "the highest level of the GST, 28 per cent plus 12 per cent cess".

He said the non-alcoholic beverages must be taxed on the basis of their sugar content with those having the highest sugar level attracting the highest GST and least for products with minimum sugar.

The ICRIER report said globally, there is consensus among policymakers on the need to have a sugar-based/layered tax on CSDs (carbonated soft drinks).

Indian consumers are becoming more health conscious and are ready to explore new products like low/no sugar carbonated beverages and fruit-based carbonated beverages.

"Hence, there are opportunities for the country to increase the manufacture of different varieties of CSDs, including low-sugar varieties, which can increase the revenue of the sector, investment in manufacturing and create jobs. Thus, a layered-tax model based on added sugar content in CSDs can promote growth," the report said.

Stating that there is an urgent need to have a layered tax on CSDs based on sugar content, the ICRIER report said, "such a layered tax structure is needed to separate healthier products from the less healthy products, to promote the production and sale of healthier alternatives and to enable and encourage consumers to opt for low and no sugar beverages."

A lower tax on healthy products may lower prices and, therefore, increase consumption besides providing incentives to producers to shift production to healthier options, it added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GST

GSTN clarifies on notice validity, orders without digi signature of taxmen

TAX

Net direct tax collection rises 16.12% to Rs 9.95 trillion till Sep 17

Mutual Funds

Tax change, spike in inflows revive interest in Rs 84,000-crore FoF space

PremiumGold

Gold ETFs ride the updraft: Tax shifts flip the switch on record inflows

Trade, container

Govt extends anti-subsidy duty on Chinese pesticide chemical for 5 years

Topics : tax Sugar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon