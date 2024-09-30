Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Tamil Nadu's auto manufacturing sector faces severe climate risks: CII

Tamil Nadu's auto manufacturing sector faces severe climate risks: CII

The risk assessment was carried out as part of CII's new framework, 'Building Climate Resilience for Indian Industry', which aims to help businesses identify and address climate-related threats

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

To combat these challenges, CII has recommended both short-term and long-term strategies. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An assessment by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reveals that Tamil Nadu’s automobile manufacturing sector is facing severe climate risks. The findings, obtained by Business Today, indicate that the state’s auto industry has limited capacity to adapt to the growing frequency and intensity of weather events, including floods, droughts, and cyclones.

The CII assessment, which also examined other key industrial sectors across India, identified three high-priority clusters: dairy and food processing in Maharashtra, iron and steel in Odisha, and automobile manufacturing in Tamil Nadu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


While the dairy and iron industries were found to have relatively better adaptive capacity, Tamil Nadu’s automobile sector has been marked as particularly vulnerable, due to its high exposure to climate hazards and limited preparedness to mitigate these risks.
 
The study was carried out as part of CII’s new framework, ‘Building Climate Resilience for Indian Industry’, which aims to help businesses identify and address climate-related threats. The framework considers factors such as exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity, with the automobile sector flagged for its proximity to coastal areas and ports, increasing its exposure to extreme weather events.

Recommendations for greater resilience
 
To combat these challenges, the industry body has recommended both short-term and long-term strategies, including diversifying supply chains and reducing dependency on distant suppliers, particularly for electric vehicle components. The report also suggests more frequent evaluations of climate-related vulnerabilities in supply chains, as well as collaboration with the government to develop strategic reserves for essential minerals.

It further recommended assessing climate-related vulnerabilities within supply chains biannually, with a focus on raw materials and component suppliers. This should be done alongside the regular monitoring of geopolitical risks, as well as evaluating the financial stability and quality of suppliers. 

More From This Section

white goods, ac, led, fridge, air conditioners

Govt asks white goods industry to apply for mfg sops in large numbers

ICAI India

ICAI forms group on stress management; to introduce counselling help desk

Flipkart

Flipkart, Amazon eye 20-25% sales growth during festive shopping season

Ashiana Housing

Max Estate nets Rs 4,100 crore in pre-sales from maiden Gurugram project

Consumer durables firms

India's consumer durables market to be world's 4th largest by 2027: CII


In the report’s foreword, CII President Sanjiv Puri stressed the importance of these actions, noting that businesses must urgently address climate risks to safeguard operations and future growth.

Also Read

COAL

UK, home to world's first coal power plant, to close its last unit today

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three Param Rudra supercomputing systems

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets UN Chief, discusses Pact for Future, climate action

Premiumemission, smoke

Decarbonisation key to firm profitability, India ahead of global average

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change

Topics : Climate Change Automobile Tamil Nadu Confederation of Indian Industry Supply chain Sustainability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon