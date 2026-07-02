IBBI proposes personal guarantor recovery changes, tighter valuation norms

In a discussion paper, the insolvency regulator said, “The proposals are aimed at plugging identified gaps, reducing procedural uncertainty, and aligning the regulatory framework with legislative developments under the Amendment Act, 2026.”

Earlier, an interim moratorium kicked in from the time an insolvency application was filed against a personal guarantor. This prevented creditors from continuing recovery proceedings while the application was pending. To prevent the misuse of this provision, the 2026 amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) removed the automatic interim moratorium.

The IBBI said that since certain financial creditors have sought clarification on whether they may continue or initiate recovery proceedings in respect of applications pending till the time the amendments came into effect, it has proposed to “cast a procedural obligation on the applicant to intimate the other party, in writing, within 30 days of commencement of the amending regulations, that the interim moratorium shall not apply”.

Since the provisions relating to insolvency resolution and bankruptcy relating to personal guarantors came into force in December 2019, 4,941 applications have been filed as of March 31, 2026, for initiation of the personal insolvency resolution process (PIRP) against personal guarantors (PGs). Of these, 44 cases have yielded approval of repayment plans, with creditors realising Rs 102.78 crore, which is 2.16 per cent of their admitted claims.

The regulator noted that while valuations are central to the evaluation of resolution plans by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), it has no involvement in the appointment of valuers and there is no standardised mechanism to keep valuations confidential. It has, therefore, proposed amending the regulations to require prior approval of the CoC and submission of valuation reports in a sealed cover. Importantly, the IBBI has also proposed doing away with the disclosure of fair value in the Information Memorandum — issued before bids are submitted — and disclosing it only when the plans are being evaluated.

The draft amendments seek to clarify that the resolution professional must continue discharging responsibilities till the adjudicating authority decides on the application for withdrawal from the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under Section 12A, even if the CoC has approved it.

The discussion paper has also proposed removing the requirement for liquidators to seek the adjudicating authority’s approval to modify entries in the list of stakeholders, saying the requirement has become redundant after the recent amendment providing for a Committee of Creditors during liquidation.

Till FY25, a total of 2,758 CIRPs had yielded orders for liquidation, of which final reports were submitted in 1,374 cases, IBBI data showed.