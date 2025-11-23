Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Haircuts touch 67% under IBC as creditor recovery stays low till Sep 2025

Haircuts touch 67% under IBC as creditor recovery stays low till Sep 2025

Creditor recoveries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code remained at about 33% till September 2025, with steep haircuts, long resolution timelines and a high share of older BIFR cases

Creditors’ total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent.

Representational Image: Creditors have realised ₹3.99 trillion under approved resolution plans against total admitted claims worth ₹12.31 trillion.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Creditors took a haircut of around 67 per cent on their admitted claims on the realisation made till September 2025 under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI’s) latest newsletter.
 
The regulator said creditors have realised ₹3.99 trillion under approved resolution plans against total admitted claims worth ₹12.31 trillion.
 
How does this compare with the historical trend? 
While realisations have remained between 32–33 per cent under the IBC, the IBBI noted that these figures do not include CIRP costs or potential future realisations such as equity, recoveries from corporate and personal guarantees, capital expenditure by resolution applicants or proceeds from avoidance applications.
   
About 40 per cent of the CIRPs that yielded resolution plans — 516 out of 1,268 — were earlier with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) or defunct. In such cases, claimants realised only 18.74 per cent of admitted claims.

Till FY24-25, 1,194 CIRPs had yielded resolution plans with an average recovery of 32.76 per cent.
 
How long are CIRPs taking to conclude? 
Delays continue to challenge the process. Of the 1,300 CIRPs resolved by the end of September 2025, the average time taken was 603 days, excluding periods formally condoned by the adjudicating authority.
 
Meanwhile, 2,896 CIRPs that ended in liquidation took an average of 518 days for conclusion.
 
Who is initiating CIRPs? 
More than 47 per cent of CIRPs were initiated by financial creditors and 46.3 per cent by operational creditors till September 2025.
 
IBBI’s analysis showed that 80 per cent of CIRPs with underlying defaults below ₹1 crore were initiated by operational creditors, while about 80 per cent of CIRPs involving defaults above ₹10 crore were initiated by financial creditors.
 
What reforms are being considered to speed up the process? 
To reduce the burden on the adjudicating authority and bring down timelines, the proposed IBC Bill has recommended mandatory admission of insolvency applications filed by financial creditors if a default is established and procedural requirements are met.
 
What does the IBBI’s regulatory review highlight? 
Ravi Mital, Chairperson, IBBI, said in the July–September 2025 newsletter that during the 2023–24 regulatory review, the board received 190 comments from stakeholders, all of which were processed. In FY25, another 128 public comments from academics, insolvency professionals, creditor institutions and others are being evaluated.
 
“The IBBI’s regulatory philosophy exemplifies a bottom-up approach, where empirical evidence, stakeholder feedback, and practical experience inform policy evolution,” Mital said.   
Details of CIRP cases as on September 30, 2025
 
Admitted 8659
Closure:  
Withdrawn 1223
Closed on appeal or review or settled 1342
Resolution plans approved 1300
Liquidation orders passed 2896
   
Ongoing CIRP cases 1898
  Source: IBBI    
Mode of closure  
   
Liquidation  43%
Resolved/ Appeal/ 57%
Review/ Settled/  
Withdrawn  
  Source: IBBI

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

