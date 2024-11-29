Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / IICA partners with 6 exec search firms for independent director data access

IICA partners with 6 exec search firms for independent director data access

Memoranda of Understanding were signed by the institute with six entities -- Korn Ferry, ABC Consultants, EMA Partners, DHR Global, Sheffield Hawroth and Vahura -- on Friday in national capital

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) will provide access to the independent director database to six executive search firms, a move that will further help in finding the qualified independent directors for companies.

The institute is maintaining the Independent Director Databank (IDDB), mandated under the companies law. The databank is a repository of details of professionals eligible to serve as independent directors.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by the institute with six entities -- Korn Ferry, ABC Consultants, EMA Partners, DHR Global, Sheffield Hawroth and Vahura -- on Friday in the national capital.

The database has information of around 32,000 independent directors.

 

"Collaboration with search firms of this stature will help ensure the companies have access to skilled professionals, aligned with the evolving requirements of corporate governance," IICA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey said.

IICA's Head of School of Corporate Governance & Public Policy Niraj Gupta said the pact is an important step in strengthening accountability and board effectiveness.

More From This Section

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Trilegal partners with AI platform Lucio to boost legal efficiency

Textile sector

Bihar aims to become major player in textile sector through policy support

Nasscom logo

Nasscom unveils Developers Playbook for responsible AI in India

soaps, shampoo, fmcg, goods, shopping, retailers, buying sales, customers

Leading FMCG players hike soap prices by 7-8% as palm oil rates go up

Healthcare global

PE-VC investments in India's healthcare sector fall in 2024, shows data

Emphasising the need to have strong corporate governance practices, Pandey also said any issues in this regard will impact many people.

If there are issues, then people will lose trust and will also adversely impact various elements, including foreign fund flows, he added.

Also Read

jobs, resume, employment

Special course to help independent directors read financial statements

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

US Colleges, US universities

US universities urge foreign students to return before Trump's swearing-in

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

11 killed, 23 hurt as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Gondia

PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas vs Haryana at 8 PM; Gujarat to take on Paltan at 9 PM

Topics : IICA data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon