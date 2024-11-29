Business Standard
Nasscom unveils Developers Playbook for responsible AI in India

Nasscom unveils Developers Playbook for responsible AI in India

The initiative of the Nasscom Responsible AI Hub to come up with a playbook will establish a unified industry framework for AI risk identification and mitigation in India

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

In a first-of-its-kind industry effort, Nasscom, along with law firm Anand & Anand, announced the launch of The Developer’s Playbook for Responsible AI—a framework for developers to identify and mitigate risks associated with the development, deployment, and use of AI in India.
 
The initiative of the Nasscom Responsible AI Hub to come up with a playbook will establish a unified industry framework for AI risk identification and mitigation in India.
 
The playbook has undergone review and validation by a diverse group of Indian and international subject-matter experts and stakeholders from industry, government, academia, and civil society.
 
The playbook was launched at the inaugural edition of Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in New Delhi.
   
Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, stated, “The playbook equips innovators with the guidance they need to identify potential risks, align with best practices, and adopt responsible AI methodologies, while allowing for evolving approaches towards AI development and deployment.”
 
The playbook covers areas such as conception of AI models, collection, processing and usage of data, design, development and testing, and deploying and monitoring systems.
 
Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom, said that the playbook offers a practical framework for developers to align their practices with the principles of responsible AI.
 

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

