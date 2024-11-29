Business Standard
Home / India News / 11 killed, 23 hurt as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Gondia

11 killed, 23 hurt as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Gondia

The deceased included a 32-year-old woman police personnel, identified as Smita Suryavanshi from Morgaon in Gondia, police said

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Eknath Shinde spoke to the Gondia collector and instructed that all the injured passengers be provided proper treatment and medical care. | File Photo

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 11 passengers were killed and 23 others injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district of the state on Friday afternoon, police said.
 
The bus, operated under the service name 'Shiv Shahi', was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra when it flipped over at Davva village under Sadak Arjuni taluka after its driver applied brakes to avoid hitting a two-wheeler that suddenly came in the front, a senior police official said.
 
"Eleven passengers were killed and 23 others injured in the accident which took place at around 12.30 pm," he said. The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.
 
 
The deceased included a 32-year-old woman police personnel, identified as Smita Suryavanshi from Morgaon in Gondia, police said. Of the 11 deceased passengers, nine have been identified so far, while the identity of two others in their 50s is yet to be ascertained, he said.
 
Senior police and district officials visited the accident spot. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.
 
Shinde spoke to the Gondia collector and instructed that all the injured passengers be provided proper treatment and medical care. 
If needed they should be admitted to private hospitals for specialised treatment and expenses for the same will be borne by the state government, a statement quoted him as saying.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Oppn parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people, says PM Modi

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Railway collected Rs 12k cr from passenger services during festivals: Govt

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Konkan Railway needs major replacements to ensure safety, minister tells LS

Indian wedding destination

2024 weddings are all about luxe, lab-grown sparkle & social media: Report

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

 
Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, described the bus accident as unfortunate and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.
 
In a post on X, Fadnavis said if needed, the injured passengers must be treated in private hospitals. "I have also told the collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift the injured to Nagpur if required for treatment," he said.
 
Fadnavis informed that senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. "I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured passengers," he said.
 
With a fleet of around 15,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport corporations in the country. Daily, around 60 lakh passengers travel on the corporation buses.

Also Read

Chris Wood

Indian stock market could be bottoming out after crash, says Chris Wood

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Shinde is not upset, says Samant after Mahayuti meeting gets cancelled

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Congress leadership expected losses in Maharashtra but underestimated scale

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra govt formation hits a snag as Shinde's sudden exit stalls talks

Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM race nears end as BJP, Shinde, Pawar meet Amit Shah

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections Road Transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon