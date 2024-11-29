Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Trilegal partners with AI platform Lucio to boost legal efficiency

Trilegal partners with AI platform Lucio to boost legal efficiency

Since May 2024, Lucio - developed by lawyers - has processed over 100,000 documents and 8 million pages of text

AI, Artificial Intelligence

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that underscores the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, Trilegal, a leading law firm, has partnered with AI platform Lucio. By integrating Lucio’s AI suite, Trilegal aims to automate routine tasks, allowing lawyers to focus on high-value work, the company said in a release.
 
“Technology is transforming industries, including the legal sector, and as complexities increase, firms must adopt advanced solutions to enhance efficiency. By using Lucio’s AI platform, we are able to improve service delivery and overall client experience,” said Sridhar Gorthi and Nishant Parikh, partners at Trilegal.
 
Since May 2024, Lucio — developed by lawyers — has processed over 100,000 documents and 8 million pages of text. Lucio helps in summarisation, assisting in managing voluminous case files and information.
   
"Lawyers face constant cognitive load, not from legal reasoning but from repetitive, non-legal tasks. At Lucio, our vision is to alleviate this burden by equipping lawyers with tools to focus on more meaningful, impactful work. Trilegal’s adoption of Lucio is a significant step in transforming how legal professionals work in India,” said Vasu Aggarwal and Darsan G, founders of Lucio.
 
A recent Thomson Reuters report highlighted AI's growing role in the legal sector, with over half of industry participants seeing it as a tool to reduce administrative tasks, while 70 per cent expecting it to aid in document drafting.
 
Industry experts say AI algorithms have numerous applications in the legal industry. By analysing data patterns, AI can predict case outcomes, enabling lawyers to make informed decisions. Additionally, AI can facilitate contract review and drafting, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency.
 

Also Read

Arun Srinivas Director and head (India), ad business, Meta

Artificial intelligence democratising discovery ecosystem: Meta's Srinivas

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Most CFOs in India see GenAI boosting tax function efficiency: Report

Softbank lunch

SoftBank CEO Son ask Indian entrepreneurs to have exponential mindset

pocket fm

Pocket FM's revenue up 6x to Rs 1,052 crore in FY24, losses reduced

DELL, DELL logo

Dell forecasts downbeat Q4 revenue on weak PC demand, rival competition

Topics : Artificial intelligence legal services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon