TP Solar bags Rs 632 cr order to supply 292.5 MWp solar modules from Seci

The project is awarded under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III, a Tata Power statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Tata Power on Thursday said that its solar manufacturing arm TP Solar has secured an order worth Rs 632 crore for the supply of 292.5 MWp solar modules from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project is awarded under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III, a Tata Power statement said.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 632 crore, entails the delivery of high-quality DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) modules to the designated site in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, it added. 

The project is part of SECI's larger 400 MWp tender, which underwent a competitive bid submission process followed by an e-Reverse Auction. The contract includes a total scope of 400 MWp DCR Modules, of which TP Solar has secured 292.5 MWp.

 

The preferred delivery timeline for the project is set from October 2025 to January 2026, spanning a duration of four months. 

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

