Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India AI Mission, Gates Foundation to sign MoU soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India AI Mission, Gates Foundation to sign MoU soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister made these announcements on social media platform X after a meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India AI mission and Gates Foundation will soon sign a memorandum of understanding for developing AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. 
The minister made these announcements on social media platform X after a meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.  
"AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience— MoU soon between India AI Mission & Gates Foundation," Vaishnaw wrote on X. 
On Tuesday, the minister had shared that IndiaAI Mission has signed an agreement with Parliament to leverage the latter's data for the development of an indigenous artificial intelligence technology. 
 
He had said it is important to develop our own LLM (large language model like ChatGPT) as open source technology available at present may not remain open in future like OpenAI. 
The government is also focussing on the development of indigenous GPU (graphics processing unit) chips which is very important to build compute infrastructure to support AI development. 

More From This Section

steel, steel industry

Govt recommends 12% provisional safeguard duty on some steel products

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Set up Indian Council for Fisheries to tap sector's full potential: Panel

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG sector can hope for revenue revival as urban demand returns: Crisil

Real Estate

MICL launches Avaan Tower 2, pegs success on tallest tower in country

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Gaming SRBs must block harmful, addictive content: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : Artificial intelligence Ashwini Vaishnaw Gates foundation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon