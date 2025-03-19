Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Set up Indian Council for Fisheries to tap sector's full potential: Panel

Set up Indian Council for Fisheries to tap sector's full potential: Panel

The Council on Fisheries as per the Panel would not only facilitate focussed and in-depth research, but also address the challenges faced by the fishery sector

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Image: Shutterstock

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary standing committee on animal husbandry has recommended setting up a separate research council for the fisheries sector, called the Indian Council for Fishery and Aquaculture Research (ICFAR), under the department of fisheries, given the huge potential of the sector and its growing contribution to agriculture and national gross value added (GVA).
 
It has also  pointed out that the increase in milk prices is less than the average rate of food inflation and asked the government to examine the mechanism of price determination by milk procurement agencies to ensure better returns to farmers. 
The Council on Fisheries as per the Panel would not only facilitate focussed and in-depth research, but also address the challenges faced by the fishery sector, the committee noted in a report tabled in Parliament today.
   
Presently, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) handles all matters related to the sector.

Also Read

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

India's fishery sector loses $2.2 bn annually due to water pollution: Study

WTO, World Trade Organization

India seeks stronger WTO subsidy regulations for high seas fishing

fishing, fisheries

Need to ensure fish farmers get benefits under govt schemes: Union Min

Andaman and Nicobar

Govt asks investors to invest in Andaman & Nicobar's fishery sector

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Rajiv Ranjan, Rajiv

Govt to set up high-level panel for roadmap to develop fisheries sector

 
India is the third-largest fish-producing country in the world, accounting for 8 per cent of global production and contributing about 1.09 per cent to the country’s GVA and over 6.724 per cent to agricultural GVA. A few years ago, the contribution of fisheries to agricultural GVA in India was just around 4 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, the committee in its report said that a panel had been constituted under the chairmanship of Sanjiv Balyan, the then minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, to recommend the establishment of a research council to address research in fisheries and veterinary science.
 
“The committee would, therefore, like to be apprised of the outcome of the committee constituted for setting up a research council,” the report said.
 
The committee also recommended that the minimum legal mesh size regulation, as declared by states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa to prevent the catching of juvenile and small fish in trawls, should also be implemented by other states to protect fish breeds.
 
The department of fisheries should also coordinate with all states and union territories (UTs) and explore the possibility of providing interest-free loans to farmers under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), as has been done by some states by extending an additional 4 per cent interest subvention and rebate over and above the existing 3 per cent, so that the effective interest rate under KCC becomes zero.

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Gaming SRBs must block harmful, addictive content: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Real Estate

MICL launches Avaan Tower 2, pegs success on tallest tower in country

cci

CCI's forensic team to analyse data seized in raids on advertising agencies

steel, steel exports

EU proposes cutting steel imports by 15% from April as Trump tariffs bite

online gaming digital gaming

India's online gaming sector may cross $9 billion by 2029: Report

Topics : fishery ICAR fishing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon