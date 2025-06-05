Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Over 50% of GCCs in India cite talent retention as top concern: Study

Over 50% of GCCs in India cite talent retention as top concern: Study

GCCs in India face rising attrition and a shrinking entry-level workforce as mid-senior roles grow, prompting a need for deeper investment in employee engagement

global capability centres, GCC

28 per cent of executives across IT, financial services, and manufacturing have already changed jobs in the past year. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global capability centres (GCCs), which have become a key segment for attracting talent and supporting global digital transformation, are signalling a seismic shift in employee expectations and hiring trends, said a study.
 
About 52 per cent of the GCC workforce are actively considering new job opportunities, according to a study by CIEL HR — an HR solutions provider. The study noted that 51 per cent of GCCs in India cite talent retention as their top challenge amid rising attrition, job-switching intent, and employee disengagement.
 
This is happening even as the talent mix within GCCs is evolving, with entry-level roles declining from 32 per cent to 22 per cent. Simultaneously, mid-senior roles have surged by 77 per cent — a 14-point increase.
   
“This shift points to an increased demand for professionals with ‘ready-now’ capabilities to lead digital innovation in AI, ML, and cloud technologies,” said the study.
 
With demand for niche skills like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing creating a surge in the need for specialised talent, organisations are facing intense competition to attract and retain top professionals, making it increasingly difficult for GCCs to hold on to their best talent.

Also Read

global capability centres, GCC

Only 8% GCCs made major gains in innovation, market edge, efficiency: BCG

PremiumGCC, Global capability center

Quess Corp throws its hat in GCC business to tap $105 bn market by 2030

PremiumChinese President Xi Jinping

Asean and our neighbouring countries now drifting closer to China

Premiummutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Cushman-Nuvama JV to deploy ₹3,000 cr in 'offices of the future'

GCC Nations

Marked shift in GCC stance on terror since Mumbai attacks: Indian envoy

GCCs are offering significantly higher compensation — ranging from 12 per cent to 20 per cent above traditional IT services — especially in high-demand domains such as generative AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud. This reflects the premium placed on digital expertise and the sector’s race to attract top talent.
 
The talent war is especially fierce among tech-forward enterprises where deep digital expertise is non-negotiable, and professionals with such skills often have multiple opportunities, leading to high mobility and mounting retention challenges.
 
The study further reveals that 55 per cent of product development professionals and 45 per cent of IT professionals are currently exploring new job opportunities, while 28 per cent of executives across IT, financial services, and manufacturing have already changed jobs in the past year.
 
Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO of CIEL HR, said, “India hosts over 1,700 GCCs, nearly 50 per cent of all GCCs worldwide, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in global innovation and high-value delivery. However, rising attrition and talent mobility demand a decisive shift from transactional approaches to holistic employee engagement.”
 
Mishra further added that today’s workforce seeks more than pay — they want career progression, flexibility, inclusivity, and purpose. “To stay ahead, GCCs must invest deeply in career development, strengthen employer branding, and build workplace cultures that foster trust, growth, and belonging. Talent is the cornerstone of GCC success, and the future will favour organisations that invest not just in technology, but in their people.”
 

More From This Section

Premiumcement, cement sector

Cement firms volumes grow, but realisations decline in Q4 amid weak pricing

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Tech firms must embrace AI fast or risk falling behind: KPMG report

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

India needs 6,900 acres land, $9 bn EV infra investment by 2030: Report

Premiummicrobrewery, liquor

Liquor market: Microbreweries get a fresh fund pour to scale up biz

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

Domestic stainless steel use grows 84% in 5 yrs to 4.8 MT in FY25: ISSDA

Topics : Industry News Indian investments into GCC Talent management industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon