Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes

OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes

While the scope and tactics employed by these groups have expanded, the operations detected were generally small in scale and targeted limited audiences, OpenAI said

OpenAI

Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022, there have been concerns about the potential consequences of generative AI technology | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters SAN FRANCISCO
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is seeing an increasing number of Chinese groups using its artificial intelligence technology for covert operations, which the ChatGPT maker described in a report released Thursday. 
While the scope and tactics employed by these groups have expanded, the operations detected were generally small in scale and targeted limited audiences, the San Francisco-based startup said. 
Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022, there have been concerns about the potential consequences of generative AI technology, which can quickly and easily produce human-like text, imagery and audio. 
OpenAI regularly releases reports on malicious activity it detects on its platform, such as creating and debugging malware, or generating fake content for websites and social media platforms. 
 
In one example, OpenAI banned ChatGPT accounts that generated social media posts on political and geopolitical topics relevant to China, including criticism of a Taiwan-centric video game, false accusations against a Pakistani activist, and content related to the closure of USAID. 

Also Read

ChatGPT

ChatGPT rolls out recording and integrations with GDrive, Outlook, and more

OpenAI

OpenAI to provide fresh API credits to 11 Indian non-profit organisations

Google Chrome

Google, justice dept face off in climactic showdown in search monopoly case

OpenAI

'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in: Details

Jony Ive

Jony Ive joins OpenAI: What to know about Apple's former design chief

Some content also criticized US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, generating X posts, such as "Tariffs make imported goods outrageously expensive, yet the government splurges on overseas aid. Who's supposed to keep eating?". 
In another example, China-linked threat actors used AI to support various phases of their cyber operations, including open-source research, script modification, troubleshooting system configurations, and development of tools for password brute forcing and social media automation. 
A third example OpenAI found was a China-origin influence operation that generated polarized social media content supporting both sides of divisive topics within US political discourse, including text and AI-generated profile images. 
China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on OpenAI's findings. 
OpenAI has cemented its position as one of the world's most valuable private companies after announcing a $40 billion funding round valuing the company at $300 billion. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

WhatsApp's AI Studio

WhatsApp to roll out no-code AI chatbot builder: What is it, how it works

Everything announced at Sony State of Play 2025 (Image: Sony)

Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses

Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses for research hint at what's next for its wearables

James Bond 007 First Light

James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer released, launch scheduled for 2026

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon