Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India among top three countries on Singapore's tourist list in 2024

India among top three countries on Singapore's tourist list in 2024

China topped the tourist list with 3.08 million arrivals to Singapore followed by Indonesia with 2.49 million arrivals

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

China (3.08 million arrivals), Indonesia (2.49 million) and India (1.2 million) emerged as the top three source markets for visitors. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as one of the top three markets for visitor arrivals in Singapore with 1.2 million Indians visiting the city-state in 2024, the tourism board here said on Tuesday.

China topped the tourist list with 3.08 million arrivals to Singapore followed by Indonesia with 2.49 million arrivals. 

International visitor arrivals continued a steady recovery from 2023, increasing by 21 per cent to 16.5 million in 2024, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in its year-in-review report. Singapore's pre-pandemic peak in 2019 saw 19.1 million arrivals.

 

China (3.08 million arrivals), Indonesia (2.49 million) and India (1.2 million) emerged as the top three source markets for visitors, with a mix of short-, mid- and long-haul markets such as Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States showing 'healthy year-on-year growth', said the STB.

Tourism receipts or spending for the full year are likely to reach the upper bound of the statutory board's forecast of SGD 27.5 billion to SGD 29 billion, having already hit SGD 22.4 billion between January and September 2024. This is up 10 per cent from the same period in 2023, said STB.

Also Read

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

Indians abroad celebrate 76th Republic Day, world leaders extend greetings

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Tharman, Singapore President

India-Singapore working on semiconductor ecosystem: Prez Shanmugaratnam

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Tharman, Singapore President, JP Nadda, Nadda

India-Singapore to build green energy corridor, work in key sectors

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha to sign eight MoUs during Singapore President's two-day visit

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari holds talks with Singapore Prez, discusses sustainable fuel options

In 2024, Singapore's tourism sector posted a strong performance, an affirmation of the industry's efforts in refreshing our products and experiences, as well as embarking on new collaborations this past year, STB Chief Executive Melissa Ow said.

Collectively, these efforts elevated Singapore's destination appeal and strengthened the sector's capabilities and competitiveness, she added.

World-class concerts by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift generated substantial economic benefits and enhanced Singapore's global brand, with spillover effects to adjacent tourism industries such as retail, dining and hotels, highlighted STB in a media release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nestle

Nestle plans to sell Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee in India retail market

advertising advertisement asci

India's ad industry may grow at 6.5% to hit Rs 1.1 trillion by year-end

PremiumApple

India turns hotspot for smartphone brands as Chinese majors dominate

Premiumcement

Top 5 cement makers adopt different strategies amid Q3 earnings slump

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Aircraft tech glitches reported by Indian airlines fall in last 3 yrs: Govt

Topics : India-Singapore Singapore Tourism Board Tourism industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon