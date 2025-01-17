Business Standard

Odisha to sign eight MoUs during Singapore President's two-day visit

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, President Shanmugaratnam will arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11.30 am today

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, other ministers and senior officials will meet him in a hotel later | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit Odisha for two days starting Friday, during which at least eight MoUs will be signed between the island country and the coastal state.

The Singapore President's visit is coming to Odisha just days ahead of the business conference 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave', slated for January 28 and 29.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, President Shanmugaratnam will arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11.30 am.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, other ministers and senior officials will meet him in a hotel later.

In the afternoon, he will attend signing of the MoU seeking to extend cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to further enhance the skill development ecosystem, particularly for the semiconductor industry in the state.

 

Another MoU will be signed between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore. For the development of a new city, an agreement will be inked between the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

Pacts will also be signed, among others, for skill development in the semiconductor sector, for a green hydrogen corridor and for developing Petro Chemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR).

Shanmugaratnam is also scheduled to visit the World Skill Centre, which was set up here by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

On January 18, the President will visit the Sun Temple in Konark and the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech on the outskirts of the state capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Singapore India-Singapore Odisha economy Odisha government

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

