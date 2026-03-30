India's auto sales set to hit record 29.5 million; EVs charge ahead

The growth was largely driven by GST 2.0 reforms, tax and repo rate reliefs, a good show by rural India, and buoyant consumer sentiment during the festive season. The festive convergence of Navratri and Diwali accounted for nearly 25 per cent of the annual volume.

This compares with overall sales of around 26.1 million in FY25. The growth was seen in almost all segments, with two-wheeler sales already crossing the 21.1 million mark, four-wheelers (cars and cabs) reaching 4.6 million, and three-wheelers around 1.35 million. This compares with 18.8 million two-wheelers, 4.2 million passenger vehicles, and 1.2 million three-wheelers sold during the previous financial year.

“The GST reform followed by a good festive season is the reason for the better show across all the categories, except in construction equipment. More importantly, rural India numbers were crucial for this rise. We expect this momentum to continue in FY27,” said C S Vigneshwar, president, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

One major driving force during the year was the transition towards electric vehicles as sales increased to 2.5 million from around 2.05 million in FY25. “We have seen a robust 12.1 per cent growth in two-wheelers, crossing the 21 million mark, underpinned by a significant 11.8 per cent rise in petrol and ethanol-blended vehicles. However, the real story lies in the fuel transition: while traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) maintain their lead, we have witnessed a staggering 29.3 per cent explosion in electric vehicle (EV) adoption across all segments, including an 86.6 per cent surge in private car EVs,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, EnviroCatalysts.

Industry experts opined that a combination of the PM E-DRIVE policy, the push for E20 ethanol blending, and the natural replacement cycle triggered by the Motor Vehicle Act is fundamentally rewriting the Indian mobility story. “Crucially, this shift extends to public and para-transit, where a 7.4 per cent growth in the bus segment and a dominant 62.8 per cent EV share in three-wheeler passenger transport are redefining the 'last-mile' and mass-mobility experience. We are no longer just selling vehicles; we are witnessing a nationwide migration towards a cleaner, more compliant, and technologically advanced transport ecosystem,” Dahiya said.

The game changer for the industry was October and November, when sales peaked at an all-time high of 4.06 million and 3.33 million, respectively. On the other hand, the ongoing crisis in West Asia has not affected buyer sentiment in the month of March as the industry already clocked sales of over 2.4 million, at par with February in FY26, and close to 12 per cent growth versus 2.15 million in March 2025.

“Throughout the fiscal year, sales exhibited a ‘sawtooth’ pattern driven by seasonal and regulatory cycles. We observed a significant peak in October and November, where the festive convergence of Navratri and Diwali accounted for nearly 25 per cent of the annual volume, fuelled by rural harvest liquidity and aggressive OEM financing,” he said.