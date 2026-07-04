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India building complete electronics value chain, says PM at OSAT launch

The government's goal is to build a complete semiconductor ecosystem in India, from chip design to fabrication and packaging, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, in Sanand, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, in Sanand, Gujarat (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sanand (Gujarat)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is building the entire electronics value chain from products and components to semiconductors which is the country's roadmap to 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

The PM, who inaugurated the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility here, also said that India's youth will power AI, robotics and next-gen tech revolution with Made in India chips.

"The expansion of the semiconductor industry in India did not happen overnight. It is the next step in the electronics revolution that has taken place in India over the past decade," he said as he was handed the first semiconductor chips made at the company, to be exported to Japan.

 

"First products, then components and now semiconductors....India is building the entire electronics value chain. This is the roadmap to Viksit Bharat. This is the next phase of Make in India," Modi noted.

The government's goal is to build a complete semiconductor ecosystem in India, from chip design to fabrication and packaging, he said.

"The Semicon India programme is gathering rapid momentum... Step by step. Brick by brick. Chip by chip," the prime minister said.

"India's youth will power the AI, robotics and next-gen tech revolution with Made in India chips," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi semiconductor semiconductor industry

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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