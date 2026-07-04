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PM Modi inaugurates India's first greenfield refinery-petrochemical complex

The project is expected to transform the economy of western Rajasthan and emerge as one of the country's largest integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complexes

PM Modi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and others during the inauguration of the Pachpadra refinery site, in Balotra

PM Modi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and others during the inauguration of the Pachpadra refinery site, in Balotra | PTI

Press Trust of India Pachpadra (Rajasthan)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, describing it as a landmark achievement for India's energy and petrochemical sector.

Modi inaugurated the project by pressing a remote button after touring the refinery complex.

The project is expected to transform the economy of western Rajasthan and emerge as one of the country's largest integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complexes.

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects spanning urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy and power transmission.

Among the key projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, which entails an investment of more than Rs 13,000 crore.

 

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Minister Bhajnlal Sharma were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi rajasthan Oil refinery Refinery

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

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