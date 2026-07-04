PM Modi inaugurates India's first greenfield refinery-petrochemical complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, describing it as a landmark achievement for India's energy and petrochemical sector.

Modi inaugurated the project by pressing a remote button after touring the refinery complex.

The project is expected to transform the economy of western Rajasthan and emerge as one of the country's largest integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complexes.

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects spanning urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy and power transmission.

Among the key projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, which entails an investment of more than Rs 13,000 crore.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Minister Bhajnlal Sharma were also present on the occasion.