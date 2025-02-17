Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, EU to hold next round of talks on proposed FTA from Mar 10

India, EU to hold next round of talks on proposed FTA from Mar 10

Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce L Satya Srinivas said that before the round the entire delegation of the European Commission will be in India from February 28

India-EU FTA

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India and the European Union will hold the next round of talks on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) from March 10 to 14, a senior government official said on Monday.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce L Satya Srinivas said that before the round the entire delegation of the European Commission will be in India from February 28.

Days before the visit of the European Commission team, UK's Minister of State for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander will be in India for a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on February 24.

On February 25th, officials of India and UK will restart talks on the free trade agreement.

 

"We have taken stock of where we left in the last round (14th) and will take it forward during the visit," Satya Srinivas said.

India and the UK have held 14 rounds of negotiations on the FTA since its launch in January 2022.

