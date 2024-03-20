India had 131 mn 5G subscribers in 2023 set to rise 575 mn in 2026: Report

India had 131 million 5G users at the end of 2023, Nokia said in its annual India Mobile Broadband Index report on Wednesday. The figure is set to rise to 575 million in 2026, or half of all subscribers in India, it added.





The report pointed out the gap between users and available number of devices is also dropping fast with the country having 134 million 5G capable devices in 2023, or 17 percent of all available devices. The number of 5G devices has risen to 160 million in the next 3 months, Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs (CMO) at Nokia India.

Overall, 5G made up 15 percent of all data traffic across telecom circles as of December, 2023. 5G users on average consume 3.6-times more data as compared to 4G users. Meanwhile, the rise of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA),which is currently expected to consume an estimated 2.5 times more data than average 5G users. The service is currently offered by both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The average monthly data traffic per user also surged by 24 percent year-on-year in 2023, reaching 24.1 gigabytes per user per month.

In terms of spectrum bands, all 5G devices in India are supported through the 3500 MHz, and the least through the 2300 MHz band.