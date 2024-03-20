High base effect of last year to hit March growth business of life insurers

The growth in new business premium (NBP) of life insurers in March 2024 is expected to be weak owing to a high base effect in the year-ago period due to revision in taxation norms for high-value policies, insurers said.

In the Union Budget for FY24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that insurance policies (excluding unit-linked insurance plans or ULIPs) with an aggregate premium exceeding Rs 5 lakh, and the maturity amount, would not be exempt from tax. This rule came into effect on April 1, 2023. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In March 2023, the NBP of life insurance companies witnessed strong growth after the tax announcement. The premiums rose by 14.45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 59,608.83 crore in March 2023 from Rs 52,081.12 crore in March 2022.

The individual premium of the life insurers in the period increased by nearly 27.74 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,241.14 crore, whereas private life insurers, which dominate the individual premium segment, registered 44 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to Rs 15,884.99 crore.

NBP is the premium acquired by life insurance companies from new policies for a particular year. It is the sum of the first-year premium and single premium, reflecting total premium received from the new businesses.

“The private insurance industry has grown by 11 per cent on Total Retail Premium up to February 2024. However, in the previous year in March, the business received a strong boost due to the then-upcoming change in tax rules. One of the immediate impacts of the new tax rule that was implemented from FY24 was a 44 per cent increase in the Retail business for the month of March 2023,” noted Casparus Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance.

However, the life insurance companies are likely to find it difficult to record a similar growth in March 2024 due to the high base effect and a decline in the sale of policies with annual premiums exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

“The month of March in 2023 was better compared to the March in the year-ago period. There was some pulling forward that occurred last year due to change in taxation norms. So, this March is going to be a bit challenging for the companies and it will be very difficult to attain the levels observed last March. Overall, this year is also likely to end on a flat note,” noted Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings.

Voicing a similar opinion, Kromhout noted that, “In March 2024 the industry would find it difficult to show strong growth due to the high base effect.”

Similarly, another insurance official who did not wish to be named noted that the life insurers will find it difficult to show growth in premium in March 2024. However, the number of policies in the industry is likely to showcase an increase on the back of change in taxation norms and a buoyant equity market.

“In the last three years, the growth in (Number of Policies) NOP has been practically zero for the private life insurance industry. But for the first time, policy count is likely to grow this year. One of the factors which is likely to contribute to this growth is that business above Rs 5 lakh has come down and we have partly compensated for this through the growth in the number of policies. Also, there has been an uptick in (Unit Linked Investment Plan) ULIP for the industry in the last one year due to supportive markets,” the insurance official said.

Several private life insurance companies also reported to have moved towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and in the less than Rs 5 lakh segment to compensate for their loss of business in the higher ticket size.

“Till February, the growth in individual NOPs is only 10 per cent for the industry and percentage increase in premium terms is 3 per cent. Overall, we anticipate a muted impact on business from these changes,” said Atri Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

In the April to February period of FY24, individual NOPs of private life insurers grew by 9.80 per cent YoY to 7,467,599 crore.