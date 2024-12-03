Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India nearing self-reliance in strategic navigation with NavIC: In-SPACe

India nearing self-reliance in strategic navigation with NavIC: In-SPACe

For civilian uses, too, where the stakes are not as high as in strategic applications, Goenka stressed the importance of avoiding dependency on foreign systems that could leave India vulnerable

Smartphone, Location, GPS

Smartphone, Location, GPS

Press Trust of India Hyderabad/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday that India is almost self-reliant in data required for strategic applications, thanks to NavIC, the country's satellite navigation system similar to GPS.

For civilian uses, too, where the stakes are not as high as in strategic applications, Goenka stressed the importance of avoiding dependency on foreign systems that could leave India vulnerable.

"Our goal with NavIC is to ensure that for all strategic needs -- whether in defence, civilian use or industry -- we are not reliant on others. If someone cuts off supply, we should have the capability to switch to our own systems," he said at a panel discussion during the GeoSmart India 2024 conference in Hyderabad.

 

However, NavIC would coexist with other navigation systems like GPS, he added while stressing that India should be able to meet its needs independently using NavIC.

NavIC (Navigation with Indian constellation) is India's own satellite navigation system developed by ISRO. It helps provide accurate location and time information, similar to GPS (global positioning system). It is designed to cover India and a region of up to 1,500 kilometres around it.

Regarding communication satellites, Goenka said while India has a growing number of its own satellites, the country still relies partly on foreign satellites.

More From This Section

PremiumAn electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry

Electronics component manufacturers eye govt support in Budget 2025

Cars

Wedding season sparks 2-wheeler boom but passenger vehicles hit the brakes

edible oil

Festivals lift India's edible oil imports to four-month high in Nov

Deloitte

Japanese firms eager to set up semiconductor units in India: Deloitte

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

Domestic air traffic to rise 7-10% to 164-170 million in FY25: ICRA

"Today, we may have slightly more Indian communication satellites than foreign ones, thanks to NSIL (ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited). But we need a steady supply of Indian satellites," he said.

Srikant Sastri, the chairman of the Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee (GDPDC), said there was a need for India to control critical technologies in certain sectors.

He said GDPDC has identified six key areas, including civil aviation and mapping, as strategic and critical. Centres of excellence set up by GDPDC will likely start work on these priorities next year, Sastri added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NASA

Indian astronauts selected for Isro-Nasa mission complete initial training

spacecraft, asteroid 16 Psyche

Scientists discover new formula to detect killer asteroids headed for Earth

TakeMe2Space, space, artificial intelligence

TakeMe2Space set to launch India's first AI laboratory in space

ISRO

Isro's Shukrayaan mission approved: All about India's Venus Orbiter Mission

Image of the star WOH G64 taken by the VLTI

For the first time ever, scientists capture image of star in another galaxy

Topics : space GPS devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon