India's coal-power plant growth holds near five-year high at 4 GW in 2024

India's coal-power plant growth holds near five-year high at 4 GW in 2024

India's dependence on the dirtiest fossil fuel will likely continue for years, despite plans for the rapid deployment of clean power capacity

Coal

Power ministry unveiled a plan last year to add almost 90 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity through 2032. | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
Dec 26 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

By Rajesh Kumar Singh 
India — which relies on coal to meet about three-quarters of electricity demand — kept installations of new capacity near a five-year high to try to meet surging power usage. 
Almost 4 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity was added this year, about the same as in 2023, according to the Central Electricity Authority. While that’s the most since 2019 —  when the nation added 7.4 gigawatts — it falls short of state targets for what’s needed by 2032. 
India’s dependence on the dirtiest fossil fuel will likely continue for years, despite plans for the rapid deployment of clean power capacity. On a global level, thanks to growing demand in China and India, coal use is expected to hit records through 2027, according to the International Energy Agency. 
 
Power ministry unveiled a plan last year to add almost 90 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity through 2032, increasing an earlier target by more than 60 per cent. That would require adding at least 9 gigawatts of plants every year. 

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

