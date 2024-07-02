Business Standard
India's coal production increases 14% to 84.63 million tonne in June

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

The country's coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June.
The country's coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.
In June Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement.
India's coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year.
 
Additionally, as on June 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a surge, reaching 95.02 MT.
"This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 41.68 per cent underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector. Concurrently, the coal stock at thermal power plants (TPP) marked a notable increase to 46.70 MT (Provisional) on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 30.15 per cent," it added.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Coking Coal

Coking Coal

Coking Coal

Topics : Coal Coal production

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

