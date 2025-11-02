Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's exports to US decline 37.5% during May-September 2025: GTRI

India's exports to US decline 37.5% during May-September 2025: GTRI

India's exports to the US have dipped 37.5% during May-September 2025 from $8.8 billion in May to $5.5 billion in September, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

The US imposed a total of 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Indian products effective from August 27.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's exports to the US have dipped 37.5 per cent during May-September 2025 from $ 8.8 billion in May to $ 5.5 billion in September, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

It said that exports of pharmaceuticals, smartphones, metals and auto have declined during the period.

Pharmaceutical product exports dipped 15.7 per cent from $ 745.6 million in May to $ 628.3 million in September. Industrial metals and auto parts facing uniform tariffs for all countries saw a modest 16.7 per cent drop, from $ 0.6 billion to $ 0.5 billion.

Aluminium exports fell 37 per cent , copper 25 per cent, auto parts 12 per cent, and iron-steel 8 per cent, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that with similar duties on global suppliers, the dip likely reflects softer U.S. industrial activity rather than lost competitiveness.

 

He added that labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-foods, and machinery endured a 33 per cent decline, from $ 4.8 billion to $ 3.2 billion.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos

India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Aseanpremium

rare earth magnet, magnet

Beijing seeks assurance from India on no US re-export of heavy rare earths

rare earth magnet, magnet

Govt to launch ₹7,350 cr plan to boost production of rare-earth magnets

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs

EFTA

India bets on EFTA, UK FTAs to offset US tariff hit on marine exports

"The impact here was both deep and widespread," he said.

Exports of solar panels dropped 60.8 per cent from $ 202.6 million in May to $ 79.4 million in September.

In textiles and garments also, shipments fell 37 per cent, from $ 944 million to $ 597 million.

"Garments were down 44 per cent, home textiles 16 per cent, and yarn and fabrics 41 per cent," he said adding marine and seafood exports declined 49 per cent, from $ 223 million to $ 113 million, dealing a severe blow to one of India's most labour-intensive export sectors..

The US imposed a total of 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Indian products effective from August 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

boo-boo-laand

Dubai's Boo Boo Laand to debut in India with Mumbai launch by 2026

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Monsoon rains dampen Coca-Cola, PepsiCo beverage sales in Indiapremium

Rare earth metal, magnets, minerals

Foreign mining firms assure rare-earth oxide supply under PLI scheme

gavel law cases

CCI lacks power to examine disputes over patented products: NCLAT

steel, steel exports

Steel makers urge govt for stronger measures to curb rising imports

Topics : Industry News India exports US US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon