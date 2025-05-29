Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's first AI SEZ to be set up in Nava Raipur with ₹1K cr investment

It will be a special area, which is being prepared only for the development and operation of technologies related to AI and computer data, a senior state government official said

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to set up the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in its capital Nava Raipur.
 
It will be a special area, which is being prepared only for the development and operation of technologies related to AI and computer data, a senior state government official said.
 
There will be state-of-the-art computer systems and servers and companies from across the world will do their digital work from Chhattisgarh, the official added.
 
The government has given tax and other legal exemptions to the SEZ so that new technologies can be developed rapidly. “This is the
