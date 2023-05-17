close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Poor DPRs by companies causing project delays, accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed concern over poor quality of DPRs prepared by companies, saying these below-standard reports cause project delays and road accidents

Press Trust of India New Delhi
road financing

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed concern over the poor quality of detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared by Indian companies, saying these below-standard reports cause project delays and road accidents.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari further said major cost escalation happens in the construction of highways and other roads due to delays in decision making.

"Sabse jyada culprit koi hai toh DPR banane wala (The biggest culprit is the entity which makes DPR). DPR quality is a big issue," he said, adding that the preference should be given to international companies as such reports made by Indian companies are not good.

The road transport and highways minister, who is known for his frank views, blames the poor quality of DPRs for some of the road accidents.

Gadkari said contractors should discourage the use of diesel machines.

Also Read

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by 50%

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Road construction

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nights booked for international travel by Indians doubled in Q1: Airbnb

Image
2 min read

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27

Niti Aayog
1 min read

Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS: Know how-to connect iPhone and more

Phone Link app for Apple iPhone
2 min read

Biden to miss Quad meet: A look at the group and its significance

Quad summit 2021
3 min read

Indian UHNIs dip 7.5% to 12,069 in 2022, to rise to 19,119 in 5 yrs: Report

Indian rupee
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon