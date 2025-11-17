Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / One-fourth of Indian firms surveyed report cyber losses: PwC report

One-fourth of Indian firms surveyed report cyber losses: PwC report

Cyber budgets are rising, albeit at a cautious pace, with 87 per cent of organisations in India planning to increase their cybersecurity spending over the next 12 months, according to a PwC report

Cyber Securities

More than half (60 per cent) of security leaders are prioritising AI threat-hunting capabilities, while nearly 47 per cent are focusing on other AI-driven functions such as agentic AI. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly a quarter of Indian enterprises surveyed reported losses exceeding USD 1 million (about Rs 8.8 crore) from cyber breaches over the past three years, with the risk particularly high among companies earning USD 5 billion or more in annual revenue.

Cyber budgets are rising, albeit at a cautious pace, with 87 per cent of organisations in India planning to increase their cybersecurity spending over the next 12 months, according to a PwC report.

The PwC 2026 Global Digital Trust Insights survey, based on responses from 138 Indian business and technology executives, found that investment in AI tops budget priorities at 46 per cent, followed by cloud security at 33 per cent.

 

...25 per cent of businesses say their most damaging data breach in the past three years cost their organisation at least USD 1 million, with exposure highest among enterprises generating USD 5 billion or more in revenue (45 per cent).

This year, 87 per cent of leaders of Indian organisations expect their cyber budgets to grow in the coming year, and nearly one-third of them plan to boost spending by more than 10 per centa slight dip from last year's 93 per cent, yet a strong signal of sustained investment. Notably, just over one-third (38 per cent) of these said their budgets would likely increase 6-10 per cent, the report noted.

Also Read

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

India records 999 deals worth $44.3 billion in Q3 CY25: PwC India

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

Over 80% Indian consumers list food safety as top driver in choices

PwC

PwC India launches GenAI Navigate Tax Hub to modernise tax functions

PwC

PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

corporate guarantees, GST, Service tax, GST regime, Service tax regime, CGST, SGST, corporate guarantees

PwC bats for 3-tier GST rate structure to cut disputes, simplify tax regime

More than half (60 per cent) of security leaders are prioritising AI threat-hunting capabilities, while nearly 47 per cent are focusing on other AI-driven functions such as agentic AI.

Cybersecurity workforce shortages continue to impede progress as organisations operationalise AI, secure complex environments, and prepare for the next generation of threats. Nearly 60 per cent of respondents cited limited expertise in using AI for cyber defence, while 50 per cent flagged insufficient skills as the primary internal obstacle to adopting AI for cybersecurity over the past year.

Despite these challenges, organisations are taking action by prioritising AI and machine learning investments (61 per cent), consolidating security tools (51 per cent), deploying automation solutions (49 per cent), and upskilling or reskilling staff (49 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GCC, Global capability center

Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Study

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

Govt may shorten DPDP compliance timeline for big tech amid industry talks

Amazon

Amazon, Flipkart tune product listings to rise in ChatGPT, AI searches

Electronics

Govt approves 17 projects under electronics component manufacturing scheme

R&D

Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companiespremium

Topics : PwC India PwC cyber security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon