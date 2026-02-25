Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India sugar output estimate for FY26 cut 5.57% on weak yields in top states

India sugar output estimate for FY26 cut 5.57% on weak yields in top states

The third advance estimate, released after an executive committee meeting, follows a second projection of 34.35 million tonnes. Output last year was 29.62 million tonnes

ISMA forecast exports at 700,000 tonnes and closing stocks at 5.3 million tonnes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

India's sugar production has been revised down 5.57 per cent to 32.40 million tonne for the 2025-26 marketing year, industry body ISMA said on Wednesday, citing lower yields in top producers Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The third advance estimate, released after an executive committee meeting, follows a second projection of 34.35 million tonnes. Output last year was 29.62 million tonnes.

After diverting 3.1 million tonnes for ethanol, net availability will reach 29.3 million tonnes, up from 26.12 million tonnes in 2024-25.

Including 5 million tonne opening stock, the total availability of 34.3 million tonne exceeds domestic consumption of 28.3 million tonne, ISMA said.

 

Net production in Maharashtra is estimated at 10.6 million tonne, Uttar Pradesh at 9.25 million tonne and Karnataka at 4.84 million tonne - all revised lower but above last year's levels.

In Uttar Pradesh, lower yields stem from a varietal replacement programme, though recovery rates improved. Maharashtra and Karnataka saw reduced yields from early sugarcane flowering due to excess rain and shorter harvest windows from higher crush rates, ISMA said in a statement.

Planting for 2026-27 has improved in Maharashtra and Karnataka, promising ample opening stocks of 5.3 million tonnes.

The estimates draw from field visits, weather data, yields, recovery rates and crushing trends.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

