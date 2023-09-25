India to achieve 500 GW renewables target before 2030 deadline: RK Singh

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Monday said India will achieve its 500 GW renewable energy target before the 2030 deadline.

Addressing FICCI's India Energy Transition Summit 2023, Singh also said had India not lost two years due to COVID-19, the nation would have achieved 50 per cent of its power generation capacity from RE non-fossil fuels, by now.

India has 424 GW of power generation capacity which includes around 180 GW from non-fossil fuels and another 88 GW is in the works, the minister said.

The country has a target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"We will achieve 500 GW of renewable energy (RE) well before 2030," he said.

Singh also said India's energy transition programme is at the top in the world. The RE capacity addition is the fastest in the world.

New and Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said India added 15 GW of renewable energy in last fiscal year (2022-23) which would be increased to 25 GW in 2023-24 and further to 40 GW in 2024-25.

He also said 50 GW of RE projects would go for bidding annually from this year onwards.