Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'India to decide policy once of Iran-Israel conflict impact understood'

India, the world's third largest oil importer and consumer, imports a significant chunk of its petroleum purchases from the Middle East

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government will take a policy decision to mitigate any effect on its trade from the conflict between Iran and Israel after it has fully understood the impact, the country's trade secretary said on Monday.

"Policy interventions will only come after we understand the issues traders are facing. Based on that exercise, whatever is needed definitely government will address that," India's Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India, the world's third largest oil importer and consumer, imports a significant chunk of its petroleum purchases from the Middle East.
 
Oil prices slipped on Monday, with the market downplaying the risk of broader regional conflagration after Iran's weekend attack on Israel.
 
India advised its citizens on Friday against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice in view of the "prevailing situation in the region".
Topics : Iran Israel-Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon