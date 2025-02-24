Monday, February 24, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India, UK reaffirm commitment to advancing FTA talks: Piyush Goyal

India, UK reaffirm commitment to advancing FTA talks: Piyush Goyal

The India-UK FTA negotiations were launched on January 13, 2022

Piyush Goyal, Jonathan Reynolds

Goyal held a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds here. | Photo: X (@PiyushGoyal)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the UK on Monday discussed to advance the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations while ensuring that the pact is balanced, ambitious and mutually beneficial.

In a post on X, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties.

He held a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds here.

"During the meeting, our discussions focused on advancing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations and ensuring that the agreement is balanced, ambitious and mutually beneficial," Goyal said.

The India-UK FTA negotiations were launched on January 13, 2022.

 

Also Read

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

India-Qatar potential FTA must be approached with caution, says GTRI

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

BITs should capture national interest, current model will be revamped: FM

India UK, FTA

India-UK FTA is the floor of relationship, not ceiling: UK trade envoy

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

FDI with EFTA can catalyse $500 billion investment, says Piyush Goyal

EFTA

India sets up EFTA desk to promote trade, investment, biz facilitation

The agreement is aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investments.

In such pacts, two countries either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on maximum goods traded between them. They also ease norms for promoting trade in services and bilateral investments.

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to USD 21.34 billion in 2023-24 from USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23.

The United Kingdom is the sixth largest investor in India. The country has received USD 35.3 billion FDI during April 2000 and September 2024.  FTA with 'vibrant market' India a top priority for Britain: UK trade secy 

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Monday said securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with vibrant market India is a top priority for the British government.
 
Ahead of the relaunch of negotiations, stalled by the general election cycles in both countries last year, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said there will be two days of focussed discussions in New Delhi.
 
Securing a trade deal with what is soon-to-be the third biggest economy in the world is a no-brainer, and a top priority for me and this government, said Reynolds, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the talks. 
That is why I'm flying to New Delhi with our top negotiating team to show our commitment to getting these talks back on track. Only a pragmatic government can deliver the economic growth and stability that the British public and British businesses deserve, delivering on the Plan for Change, Reynolds said ahead of the relaunch.
 
The minister stressed that growth will be the guiding principle in the trade negotiations.
 
I'm excited about the opportunities on offer in this vibrant market, he added.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh has potential to become $2.1 trn economy by 2047-48: Report

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom

India's tech sector FY25 revenue to grow 5.1% to $282.6 billion: Nasscom

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Indian ITeS Industry and GenAI Conundrum as adoption remains under 40%

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

PremiumMoSPI, Survey

Centre plans digital push to tackle non-response in sample surveys

Topics : free trade agreement India UK FTA talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon