Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian CEOs embrace AI for innovation but seek more flexibility: IBM

Indian CEOs embrace AI for innovation but seek more flexibility: IBM

IBM study finds Indian CEOs committed to AI and innovation despite low ROI from early efforts, as they seek better data integration and talent to scale deployment

CEOs bet on boost in consumption, infrastructure this Budget: BS Poll

64 per cent of CEOs said their organisations are realising value from generative AI investments beyond cost reduction. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Shivani Shinde
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian CEOs are open to investing in digital opportunities that drive long-term growth and innovation but need more budget flexibility to do so, according to a new global study by the IBM Institute for Business Value. They also cite lack of expertise and knowledge as a top barrier to innovation within their organisations.
 
The study highlights that Indian CEOs are approaching AI adoption with clear purpose and well-defined metrics to evaluate innovation return on investment (ROI).
 
In India, 51 per cent of surveyed CEOs confirmed they are actively adopting AI agents and preparing to implement them at scale. 
   
According to the findings, 58 per cent of Indian CEOs identified integrated, enterprise-wide data architecture as critical for cross-functional collaboration, while 71 per cent viewed their organisation’s proprietary data as key to unlocking the value of generative AI.

Also Read

Premiumtrump tariffs

Trump tariffs: 3 in 4 CEOs want India to negotiate with US, shows BS poll

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted; final schedule to begin soon: Report

PM Modi, Mark Carney

PM Modi-Carney talks: India, Canada to post envoys; stabilise relations

FIFA Club World Cup

Heat, blowouts, and empty seats shadow FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kickoff

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 BO collection: Akshay's movie eyes to surpass Raid 2's earnings

 
However, the research also indicates that many organisations may be struggling to cultivate an effective data environment: 53 per cent of respondents acknowledged that the pace of recent investments has left their organisation with disconnected, piecemeal technology.
 
“Indian CEOs are at the forefront of a massive transformation fuelled by technological advancements like generative AI and Agentic AI. It is no longer about if they should adopt AI but where it can deliver the strongest competitive edge and accelerated growth,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India & South Asia. “To lead in this era, CEOs must see disruption as opportunity, focusing on tangible business outcomes while navigating constant change. At IBM, we’re helping Indian enterprises scale AI responsibly and drive seamless AI adoption for long-term growth,” he added.
 
The annual IBM CEO study, which surveyed 2,000 CEOs globally, revealed that executive respondents expect the growth rate of AI investments to more than double over the next two years. 
 
Highlights from the IBM CEO Study – India Insights:
 
Less Than a Third of AI Initiatives Met ROI Expectations, But Indian CEOs Stay Committed
 
Surveyed CEOs reported that only 25 per cent of AI initiatives have delivered expected ROI over the past few years, and only 15 per cent have scaled enterprise-wide.
 
To accelerate progress, 62 per cent of respondents said their organisations are prioritising AI use cases based on ROI, with 66 per cent stating they have clear metrics to measure innovation ROI effectively.
 
64 per cent of CEOs said their organisations are realising value from generative AI investments beyond cost reduction.
 
69 per cent acknowledged that fear of falling behind drives investment in certain technologies, even before fully understanding the value they bring. However, only 39 per cent agreed it is better to be “fast and wrong” than “right and slow” when it comes to technology adoption.
 
By 2027, 84 per cent of CEOs expect their investments in scaled AI efficiency and cost savings to yield positive ROI, while 78 per cent expect positive returns from scaled AI investments focused on growth and expansion.
 

More From This Section

artificial intelligence health tech health ai

Health-tech sees IPO rush fueled by digitisation, govt ease, AI adoption

IT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control

India's IT/ITes sector flexi workforce to reach 900K by 2030: Careernet

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa's private industries face acute manpower shortage, says CM Sawant

Charanjot Singh Nanda, Charanjot Singh

ICAI to complete IndusInd, Gensol review in 6 months: Charanjot Singh Nanda

Moody's

India emerging as key hub for data centres, chip manufacturing: Moody's

Topics : Indian CEO IBM India Innovation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon